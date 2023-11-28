Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,032,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,334 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 1.2% of Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $371,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the second quarter valued at about $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. 1,069,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $47.53.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

