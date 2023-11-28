BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,951,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,735,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.64% of Medtronic worth $10,127,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

