Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 204,894 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,332,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,894 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 1.16% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $194,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of BIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 371,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

