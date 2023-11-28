Cibc World Market Inc. Has $179.31 Million Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,591,225 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 525,788 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $179,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. 17,745,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,085,226. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 568.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

