Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 90,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Open Text worth $101,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Trading Up 0.9 %

OTEX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. 277,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on OTEX shares. StockNews.com cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

