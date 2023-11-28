Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,423,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,559 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $77,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. 1,338,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,726. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $624.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $4.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.