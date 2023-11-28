Cibc World Market Inc. Has $72.21 Million Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Cibc World Market Inc. cut its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 468,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,624 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 1.05% of FirstService worth $72,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 658.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,233,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

FirstService Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.77. 14,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,137. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $163.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

About FirstService

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.