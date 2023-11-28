Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 2.81% of Celestica worth $48,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Celestica by 6.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,714,000 after buying an additional 242,872 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Celestica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,063,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after buying an additional 24,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 96.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 198,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 12.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,572,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,283,000 after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

CLS stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.86. 724,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,961. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

