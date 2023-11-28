Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Stock Position Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA lowered its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,004,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 14.2% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 10.61% of Liberty Global worth $799,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,073. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,014. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

