Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is Baupost Group LLC MA’s 9th Largest Position

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,031,801 shares during the period. Qorvo makes up 4.8% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $267,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,589,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,364,000 after acquiring an additional 113,870 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $896,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,964,000 after acquiring an additional 88,794 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Qorvo by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,719,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,390,000 after acquiring an additional 447,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.32. 441,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

