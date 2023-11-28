Baupost Group LLC MA Purchases 22,495,589 Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 629.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,070,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,495,589 shares during the period. Garrett Motion makes up 3.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 10.07% of Garrett Motion worth $197,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the second quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 83,345 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 4.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garrett Motion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,389 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,120. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 84.98% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pierre Barthelet sold 10,705 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $78,788.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

