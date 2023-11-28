Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 864,414 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407,128 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 864,414 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Metals makes up approximately 0.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 2.19% of Trilogy Metals worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,408,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.47. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

