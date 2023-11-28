Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 650,000 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the quarter. Atara Biotherapeutics makes up approximately 0.3% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 9.67% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $15,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 334.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATRA shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher bought 179,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 41,223 shares of company stock valued at $16,077 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.60. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

