Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 463,923 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 340.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,923 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 0.7% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $37,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. The company had a trading volume of 497,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Barclays cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,309 shares in the company, valued at $43,314,196.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,204.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,530 shares of company stock valued at $16,036,111 over the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

