Baupost Group LLC MA Buys 195,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.05% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $83,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $216,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,080.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.84. 989,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.18. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 132.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

