VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Sold by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,305,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 79,566 shares during the quarter. VEON comprises about 7.0% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 7.55% of VEON worth $108,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth about $3,794,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter worth about $3,498,000. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 54.2% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 442,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the first quarter worth about $12,532,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VEON by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,515. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $8.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEON shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VEON Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; internet-TV services; digital and systems integration services; mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

