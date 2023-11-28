Lingotto Investment Management LLP Purchases 2,198,763 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 289.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198,763 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for 0.9% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 357,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in NexGen Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 933,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,148,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,890,000 after buying an additional 1,711,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,773,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NXE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. 3,722,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.90. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

