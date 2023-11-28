908,980 Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Acquired by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 908,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,000. Joby Aviation accounts for about 0.6% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned about 0.14% of Joby Aviation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 574.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,214,000 after acquiring an additional 44,186,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after purchasing an additional 866,873 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,749,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 441,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:JOBY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,828,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,062. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,252 shares of company stock worth $1,810,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

