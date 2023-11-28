775,077 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 775,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,000. Recursion Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,699,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,335.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,046 shares of company stock worth $2,298,272. Corporate insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,218. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.12. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Stories

