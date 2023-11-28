Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,848,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,586 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst comprises about 6.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.59% of Ecovyst worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Ecovyst by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 17.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ecovyst by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecovyst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

NYSE ECVT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 166,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,628. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecovyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.