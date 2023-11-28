White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 4.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $14,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 202.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Weston M. Hicks purchased 1,000 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,480.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,171.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:WTM traded down $8.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,542.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,493.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,482.23. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1,278.59 and a twelve month high of $1,617.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $27.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $577.90 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

