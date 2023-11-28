Cove Street Capital LLC Has $11.96 Million Stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,308,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,291 shares during the period. E.W. Scripps accounts for approximately 3.7% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.55% of E.W. Scripps worth $11,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,894 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,707,000 after acquiring an additional 315,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,765,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,248,000 after acquiring an additional 118,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,495,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 55,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in E.W. Scripps by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSP has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

E.W. Scripps Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 25.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $566.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.W. Scripps

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.