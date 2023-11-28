Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 16,405 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,405 shares during the period. Enovis accounts for 3.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.31% of Enovis worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 5.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Enovis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Enovis by 17.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. 145,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.89 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

