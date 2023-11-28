Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 82,738 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Cove Street Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 82,738 shares during the period. InfuSystem accounts for about 1.4% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InfuSystem by 597.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 881,856 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in InfuSystem by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 836,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 283,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in InfuSystem by 95.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 175,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on InfuSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Stock Performance

Shares of INFU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 6,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,910. The company has a market cap of $210.74 million, a PE ratio of 248.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 0.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $229,800 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

