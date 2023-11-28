Cove Street Capital LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the period. SecureWorks makes up 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of SecureWorks worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SecureWorks by 44.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in SecureWorks by 30.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 282.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Stock Performance

SecureWorks stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.99. 2,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.07. SecureWorks Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $92.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCWX. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SecureWorks Profile

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Featured Stories

