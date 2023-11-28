Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 5,744 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,177,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,710,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after purchasing an additional 75,828 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,230,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,501 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,047,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,331 shares during the period. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.79. The stock had a trading volume of 270,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,101. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $27.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LSXMA

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.