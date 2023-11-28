Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 65,964 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,027,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,964 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 2,966,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 982,293 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 309.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 412,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 350,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRPA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 159,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,730. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.45.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $9.93 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a positive return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

