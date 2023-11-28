Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 941,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,175 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 3.07% of Great Elm Group worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,649 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Great Elm Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,465,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Elm Group

In related news, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $28,154.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,984,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,232.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 185,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $369,268.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,259,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 14,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $28,154.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,984,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,232.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 226,042 shares of company stock worth $449,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,005. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 23.46 and a current ratio of 23.46.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

