Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $214,000 Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.83.

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK traded up $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $465.36. 150,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.43 and its 200-day moving average is $425.21. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $473.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

