Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,228 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on F. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of F traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,587,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,397,852. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

