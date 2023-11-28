First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:FREVS)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey stock remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.85. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.96.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

