BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
BayFirst Financial Stock Performance
BAFN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.32.
BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $23.07 million for the quarter.
About BayFirst Financial
BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.
