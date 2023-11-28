UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.57. 58,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.46. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $114.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $218,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $216,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

