Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $365.96. 24,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,553. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.56 and its 200-day moving average is $316.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.