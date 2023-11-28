UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $945,000 in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTS. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $2,432,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $201,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter worth $501,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at $261,000. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VTS shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

VTS stock remained flat at $23.55 during trading on Tuesday. 48,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,763. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $55.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CFO James P. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $229,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, with a total value of $117,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,983,972.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,000 shares of company stock worth $465,700 over the last 90 days.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.