Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 27,370 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 4.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $125,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.40. 18,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.10.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.32 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ESE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About ESCO Technologies



ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

