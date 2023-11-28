Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $2.98. 32,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 340,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORLA. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Orla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $946.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

