Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 24,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 154,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $530.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $346.58 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the first quarter valued at $2,275,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth $399,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 3,523.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 63,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

