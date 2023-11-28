Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.70. Approximately 118,417 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,719,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Fortrea from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Monday, August 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fortrea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Fortrea Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc provides clinical development and patient access solutions to the life sciences industry. It offers phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, differentiated technology enabled trial solutions, and post approval services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations.

Featured Articles

