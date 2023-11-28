GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Down 3.6%

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 112,922 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,594,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut GrafTech International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GrafTech International

GrafTech International Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.96 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 3.94%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,358,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,925,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,154 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 22,971,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,477 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,494,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after acquiring an additional 716,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 9,342,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,681 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.