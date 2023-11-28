HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. 362,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,600,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

HUYA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $822.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm's revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

About HUYA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in HUYA by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 190,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter worth $293,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

