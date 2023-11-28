HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 4.2%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.41. 362,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,600,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
The company has a market cap of $822.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
