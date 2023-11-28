Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 3.5%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.21. 795,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 11,343,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.