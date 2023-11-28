Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.2%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.98. 59,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 433,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $674.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.24.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $157,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,139.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $378,900 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

