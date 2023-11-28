Wanchain Trading Up 3.2% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $41.95 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00054308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012042 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,361,264 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

