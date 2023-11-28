Reviewing Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -54.10% -51.18% TFF Pharmaceuticals -2,559.40% -145.90% -134.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 9.06 -$38.84 million ($2.10) -0.85 TFF Pharmaceuticals $500,000.00 33.65 -$31.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and TFF Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TFF Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cocrystal Pharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cocrystal Pharma and TFF Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 585.71%. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,674.77%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Cocrystal Pharma.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Augmenta monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 therapeutics; TFF Niclosamide, which is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop Augmenta monoclonal antibodies; a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S; and a collaborative research and development agreement with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences to develop dry powder formulations of hyaluronan to prevent and treat respiratory diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

