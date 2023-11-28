Short Interest in Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Rises By 12,100.0%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 12,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Interlink Electronics Stock Up 1.5 %
LINK stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,893. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 million, a P/E ratio of 137.22 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $17.23.
About Interlink Electronics
