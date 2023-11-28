Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 7,433.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Merck KGaA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. 128,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,185. Merck KGaA has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $43.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. The company's Life Science segment offers a range of products, including reagents, consumable, devices, instruments, software, and services for scientific discovery, as well as provides lab water instruments, consumables and services, microbiology and biomonitoring, products, test assays, analytical reagents, and flow cytometry kits and instruments for pharma and biotech, industrial and testing, academics and government, and diagnostic sectors.

