AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Up 1,601,100.0% in November

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,200 shares, a growth of 1,601,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AB International Group Price Performance

Shares of ABQQ remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,277,852. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About AB International Group

AB International Group Corp. operates as an intellectual property, movie investment, and licensing company that focuses on the acquisition and development of various intellectual property. The company engages in the acquisition and distribution of movies. It also provides video streaming services under the ABQQ.tv brand name, as well as through ABQQ.tv website.

