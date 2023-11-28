AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Up 1,601,100.0% in November

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,601,200 shares, a growth of 1,601,100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,461,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AB International Group Price Performance
Shares of ABQQ remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,277,852. AB International Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About AB International Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AB International Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for AB International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.