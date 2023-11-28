Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Increases By 14,800.0%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 14,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

CLEU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. 182,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,296. China Liberal Education has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Liberal Education by 801.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Liberal Education by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.