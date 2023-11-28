Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,500 shares, a growth of 8,941.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DRCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Direct Digital from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Direct Digital from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

DRCT traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 1,200,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $160.11 million, a PE ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 4.13. Direct Digital has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $12.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

